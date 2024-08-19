2 barko ng PCG binangga ng mga barko ng China malapit sa Escoda Shoal | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

2 barko ng PCG binangga ng mga barko ng China malapit sa Escoda Shoal

2 barko ng PCG binangga ng mga barko ng China malapit sa Escoda Shoal

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
tvpatrol
Read More:
Tagalog news
|
West Philippine Sea
|
South China Sea
|
maritime dispute
|
territorial dispute
|
Philippine Coast Guard
|
Escoda Shoal
|
China
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.