Singapore president visits Taguig to strengthen bilateral relations | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Singapore president visits Taguig to strengthen bilateral relations
Singapore president visits Taguig to strengthen bilateral relations
Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 17, 2024 06:34 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Taguig
|
Singapore president
|
Allan Peter Cayetano
|
Lani Cayetano
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.