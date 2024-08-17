Sara Duterte on Marcos Jr.: 'Wala akong label sa relationship namin ngayon' | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Sara Duterte on Marcos Jr.: 'Wala akong label sa relationship namin ngayon'
Sara Duterte on Marcos Jr.: 'Wala akong label sa relationship namin ngayon'
Hernel Tocmo, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 17, 2024 06:32 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
Sara Duterte
|
vice president
|
Ferdinand Marcos Jr
|
drug test
|
relationship status
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.