National Press Club denies ties to Michael Yang, allows VP to go on leave over Guban claims | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

National Press Club denies ties to Michael Yang, allows VP to go on leave over Guban claims

National Press Club denies ties to Michael Yang, allows VP to go on leave over Guban claims

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
National Press Club
|
Michael Yang
|
Benny Antiporda
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.