China files protest over PCG’s presence in Philippine EEZ | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
China files protest over PCG’s presence in Philippine EEZ
China files protest over PCG’s presence in Philippine EEZ
Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 17, 2024 04:23 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
Escoda Shoal
|
Sabina Shoal
|
West Philippine Sea
|
China
|
Philippines
|
Philippine Coast Guard
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.