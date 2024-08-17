Binay: 'Unrealistic' poverty stats can hamper government interventions | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Binay: 'Unrealistic' poverty stats can hamper government interventions

Binay: 'Unrealistic' poverty stats can hamper government interventions

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
NEDA
|
inflation
|
Nancy Binay
|
Poverty
|
Food poverty
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.