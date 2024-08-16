PHOTO: Former Customs agent links Paolo Duterte, Mans Carpio to drug trade | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
PHOTO: Former Customs agent links Paolo Duterte, Mans Carpio to drug trade
PHOTO: Former Customs agent links Paolo Duterte, Mans Carpio to drug trade
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 16, 2024 07:13 PM PHT
Read More:
Jimmy Guban
|
illegal drugs
|
drugs
|
Paolo Duterte
|
Manases Carpio
|
Mans Carpio
|
Pulong Duterte
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.