Caloocan 'serial killer' is fake news: police | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Caloocan 'serial killer' is fake news: police
Caloocan 'serial killer' is fake news: police
ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 16, 2024 12:59 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
Caloocan
|
serial killer
|
crime
|
police
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.