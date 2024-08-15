'Para kaming Olympians': Teachers lament juggling more classes, learning recovery plan in new curriculum | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

'Para kaming Olympians': Teachers lament juggling more classes, learning recovery plan in new curriculum

'Para kaming Olympians': Teachers lament juggling more classes, learning recovery plan in new curriculum

Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Department of Education
|
DepEd
|
ACT
|
Alliance of Concerned Teachers
|
teachers
|
protest
|
education
|
MATATAG curriculum
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.