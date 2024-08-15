Senate panel discusses how to strengthen Safe Spaces law amid Muhlach case | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Senate panel discusses how to strengthen Safe Spaces law amid Muhlach case

Senate panel discusses how to strengthen Safe Spaces law amid Muhlach case

RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Senate
|
senator
|
robin padilla
|
sandro muhlach
|
sexual harassment
|
molestation
|
law
|
safe spaces
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.