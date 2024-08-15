SC nullifies Comelec’s recognition of ousted Magsasaka partylist leader | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

SC nullifies Comelec’s recognition of ousted Magsasaka partylist leader

SC nullifies Comelec’s recognition of ousted Magsasaka partylist leader

Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
Magsasaka Partylist
|
Soliman Villamin
|
Jr.
|
Supreme Court
|
News
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.