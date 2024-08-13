QC to build over 100 'detention basins' to curb floods: official | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
QC to build over 100 'detention basins' to curb floods: official
QC to build over 100 'detention basins' to curb floods: official
Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 13, 2024 02:57 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
detention basin
|
catch basin
|
Quezon City
|
QC
|
floods
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
flooding
|
flood control
|
flood control projects
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.