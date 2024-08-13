PH military's capabilities amid China's harassment: 'We are good with what we have' | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
PH military's capabilities amid China's harassment: 'We are good with what we have'
PH military's capabilities amid China's harassment: 'We are good with what we have'
ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 13, 2024 03:33 PM PHT
Read More:
West PH Sea
|
Philippine Navy
|
Philippine Air Force
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.