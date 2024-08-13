PH military's capabilities amid China's harassment: 'We are good with what we have' | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

PH military's capabilities amid China's harassment: 'We are good with what we have'

PH military's capabilities amid China's harassment: 'We are good with what we have'

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
Read More:
West PH Sea
|
Philippine Navy
|
Philippine Air Force
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.