DBM bares top spenders in government for first half of 2024 | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

DBM bares top spenders in government for first half of 2024

DBM bares top spenders in government for first half of 2024

RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Senate
|
2025 budget
|
national budget
|
DBM
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.