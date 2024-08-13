Bamban Mayor Alice Guo, sinibak sa serbisyo ng Ombudsman | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Bamban Mayor Alice Guo, sinibak sa serbisyo ng Ombudsman

Bamban Mayor Alice Guo, sinibak sa serbisyo ng Ombudsman

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
tvpatrol
Read More:
TV Patrol
|
Alice Guo
|
Comelec
|
subpoena
|
Commission on Elections
|
Office of the Ombudsman
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.