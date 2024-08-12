PHOTO: Manibela holds protest ahead of transport strike | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: Manibela holds protest ahead of transport strike

PHOTO: Manibela holds protest ahead of transport strike

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Aug 12, 2024 02:55 PM PHT
Members of Public Utility jeepney (PUV) transport group Manibela remain at their jeepney terminal at the Nagtahan bridge in Manila on August 12, 2024, as they join the transport strike at this strike center. Jonathan cellona, ABS-CBN News
