DBM chief says DepEd got huge budget rise before VP Duterte quit post | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

DBM chief says DepEd got huge budget rise before VP Duterte quit post

DBM chief says DepEd got huge budget rise before VP Duterte quit post

Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
DBM
|
DepEd
|
budget
|
ANC
|
ANc promo
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.