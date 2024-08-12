Dagdag-sahod ng gov't workers matatanggap na: DBM | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Dagdag-sahod ng gov't workers matatanggap na: DBM
Dagdag-sahod ng gov't workers matatanggap na: DBM
ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 12, 2024 08:08 PM PHT
Read More:
Tagalog news
|
labor
|
government workers
|
salary
|
salary increase
|
teachers
|
Department of Budget and Management
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.