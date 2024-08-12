232 Pinoy workers sa Singapore tumanggap ng TESDA certification | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
232 Pinoy workers sa Singapore tumanggap ng TESDA certification
232 Pinoy workers sa Singapore tumanggap ng TESDA certification
Annalyn Mabini, TFC News, Singapore
Published Aug 13, 2024 07:03 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Singapore
|
OFW
|
TESDA
|
TFC News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.