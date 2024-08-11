'Distraction': House leaders hit Dela Rosa's criticisms against drug probe | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

'Distraction': House leaders hit Dela Rosa's criticisms against drug probe

'Distraction': House leaders hit Dela Rosa's criticisms against drug probe

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
House of Representatives
|
Bato dela Rosa
|
Ronald dela Rosa
|
House drug probe
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.