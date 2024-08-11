DOH inutos na dalhin sa ibang ospital ang leptospirosis patients bukod sa NTKI, San Lazaro | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

DOH inutos na dalhin sa ibang ospital ang leptospirosis patients bukod sa NTKI, San Lazaro

DOH inutos na dalhin sa ibang ospital ang leptospirosis patients bukod sa NTKI, San Lazaro

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
tvpatrol
Read More:
Tagalog news
|
health
|
Department of Health
|
NKTI
|
leptospirosis
|
San Lazaro Hospital
|
dengue
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.