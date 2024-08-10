UST workers question Manila ordinance requiring health certificates from LGU hospitals | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

UST workers question Manila ordinance requiring health certificates from LGU hospitals

UST workers question Manila ordinance requiring health certificates from LGU hospitals

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
University of Santo Tomas
|
Manila
|
Workers' issues
|
UST
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.