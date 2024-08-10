San Lazaro Hospital faces shortage in manpower, medicine as leptospirosis cases surge | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

San Lazaro Hospital faces shortage in manpower, medicine as leptospirosis cases surge

San Lazaro Hospital faces shortage in manpower, medicine as leptospirosis cases surge

Andrea Taguines, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
San Lazaro Hospital
|
Leptospirosis
|
Department of Health
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.