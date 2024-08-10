PHOTO: Setting sights on tactical gear | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: Setting sights on tactical gear

PHOTO: Setting sights on tactical gear

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
An attendee tries out gear at the BIDA Ka sa Fire Square Roadshow organized by the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the Bureau of Fire Protection at a mall in Mandaluyong City on Saturday.
