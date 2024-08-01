Coastal Asian cities need infrastructure revamp as warming seas shift storm paths, analysts say
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Coastal Asian cities need infrastructure revamp as warming seas shift storm paths, analysts say
Coastal Asian cities need infrastructure revamp as warming seas shift storm paths, analysts say
Reuters
Published Aug 01, 2024 10:36 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
weather
|
weather today
|
weather news
|
weather latest
|
Carina
|
bagyo
|
typhoon
|
PAGASA
|
habagat
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.