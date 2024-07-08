PH, Japan sign defense pact

More
ABS-CBN News
News
News
PH, Japan sign defense pact
PH, Japan sign defense pact
ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
theworldtonight
Read More:
Japan
|
West Philippine Sea
|
Reciprocal Access Agreement
|
defense
|
defense agreement
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.