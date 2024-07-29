PHOTO: Opening of classes postponed in flood-hit Malabon school

More
ABS-CBN News
News
News
PHOTO: Opening of classes postponed in flood-hit Malabon school
PHOTO: Opening of classes postponed in flood-hit Malabon school
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
Fernando G. Sepe Jr.
Read More:
school
|
opening
|
floods
|
Malabon
|
typhoon
|
habagat
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.