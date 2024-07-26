Abby Binay slams Makati City officials who approved 'Gil Tulog' campaign
News
News
Abby Binay slams Makati City officials who approved 'Gil Tulog' campaign
Abby Binay slams Makati City officials who approved 'Gil Tulog' campaign
Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News
Published Jul 26, 2024 11:43 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Abby Binay
|
Binay
|
Makati
|
Makati City
|
viral
|
campaign
|
ad
|
Gil Puyat
|
Gil Tulog
|
ANC
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.