Gov't urged to speed up repair of damaged floodgate

More
ABS-CBN News
News
News
Gov't urged to speed up repair of damaged floodgate
Gov't urged to speed up repair of damaged floodgate
Paige Javier, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Navotas
|
Malabon
|
floodgate
|
flooding
|
MMDA
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.