Dog trainer saves 40 dogs in Marikina floods

More
ABS-CBN News
News
News
Dog trainer saves 40 dogs in Marikina floods
Dog trainer saves 40 dogs in Marikina floods
Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
CarinaPH
|
Habagat
|
Dogs
|
Marikina City
|
pets
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.