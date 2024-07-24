Navotas rep seeks legal action over floodgate damage
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Navotas rep seeks legal action over floodgate damage
Navotas rep seeks legal action over floodgate damage
ABS-CBN News
Published Jul 24, 2024 06:20 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Navotas
|
MMDA
|
flooding
|
flood gate
|
habagat
|
CarinaPH
|
high tide
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.