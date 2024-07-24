PHOTO: A literal island along EDSA Munoz

More
ABS-CBN News
News
News
PHOTO: A literal island along EDSA Munoz
PHOTO: A literal island along EDSA Munoz
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
Read More:
ABSNews
|
typhoon Carina
|
habagat
|
flood
|
rain
|
weather
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.