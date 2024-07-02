Comelec chief believes Senate won't call for special elections amid Angara appointment
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Comelec chief believes Senate won't call for special elections amid Angara appointment
Comelec chief believes Senate won't call for special elections amid Angara appointment
Kevin Alabaso, ABS-CBN News
Published Jul 03, 2024 12:50 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Comelec
|
George Garcia
|
Sonny Angara
|
Senate
|
DepEd
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.