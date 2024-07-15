Baby placed in plastic basin as heavy floods hit Mandaue City
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Baby placed in plastic basin as heavy floods hit Mandaue City
Baby placed in plastic basin as heavy floods hit Mandaue City
ABS-CBN News
Published Jul 16, 2024 08:57 AM PHT
|
Updated Jul 16, 2024 02:23 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
pagasa
|
flood
|
mandaue
|
regions
|
anc promo
|
cebu
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.