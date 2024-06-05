PHOTO: 'We have families too': Hotel workers protest impending termination

More
ABS-CBN News
News
News
PHOTO: 'We have families too': Hotel workers protest impending termination
PHOTO: 'We have families too': Hotel workers protest impending termination
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Jun 07, 2024 04:59 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard
Employees of the Sofitel Hotel hold a protest picket in front of the hotel in Pasay City on June 5, 2024.
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Read More:
Sofitel Philippine Plaza Hotel
|
workers
|
job layoffs
|
Sofitel
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.