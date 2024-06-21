Lalaki, sugatan matapos saksakin ng kapitbahay sa Navotas
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Lalaki, sugatan matapos saksakin ng kapitbahay sa Navotas
Lalaki, sugatan matapos saksakin ng kapitbahay sa Navotas
Lyza Aquino, ABS-CBN News
Published Jun 21, 2024 11:05 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Tagalog news
|
Navotas
|
stabbing
|
saksak
|
pnp
|
crime
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.