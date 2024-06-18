CHR apologizes to BuCor for linking it to Pasay jail with TB issue
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
CHR apologizes to BuCor for linking it to Pasay jail with TB issue
CHR apologizes to BuCor for linking it to Pasay jail with TB issue
Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News
Published Jun 18, 2024 01:11 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
CHR
|
Commission on Human Rights
|
BuCor
|
BJMP
|
TB
|
prison
|
health
|
ANC
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.