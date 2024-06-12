'Our flag will remain flying in all our sovereign territory', Philippine Navy vows on Independence Day

More
ABS-CBN News
News
News
'Our flag will remain flying in all our sovereign territory', Philippine Navy vows on Independence Day
'Our flag will remain flying in all our sovereign territory', Philippine Navy vows on Independence Day
Joyce Balancio, Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
|
Philippine Navy
|
West Philippine Sea
|
126th Independence Day
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.