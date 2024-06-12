PH will not turn back from duty to defend territory, Marcos Jr. says on 126th Independence Day
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
PH will not turn back from duty to defend territory, Marcos Jr. says on 126th Independence Day
PH will not turn back from duty to defend territory, Marcos Jr. says on 126th Independence Day
Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Published Jun 12, 2024 06:36 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
|
Independence Day
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.