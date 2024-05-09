'Unverifiable' tapes on alleged Ayungin pact could be aimed at sowing discord: DFA

More
ABS-CBN News
News
News
'Unverifiable' tapes on alleged Ayungin pact could be aimed at sowing discord: DFA
'Unverifiable' tapes on alleged Ayungin pact could be aimed at sowing discord: DFA
ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
DFA
|
new model
|
Department of Foreign Affairs
|
audio recording
|
ANC promo
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.