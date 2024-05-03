Helicopter makes dramatic rooftop rescue of flood victims in Brazil
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Helicopter makes dramatic rooftop rescue of flood victims in Brazil
Helicopter makes dramatic rooftop rescue of flood victims in Brazil
Reuters
Published May 03, 2024 02:10 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Brazil
|
floods
|
storm
|
weather
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.