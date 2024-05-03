Helicopter makes dramatic rooftop rescue of flood victims in Brazil

More
ABS-CBN News
News
News
Helicopter makes dramatic rooftop rescue of flood victims in Brazil
Helicopter makes dramatic rooftop rescue of flood victims in Brazil
Reuters
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Brazil
|
floods
|
storm
|
weather
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.