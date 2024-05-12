Special human rights panel created as Marcos underscores need for humane law enforcement

More
ABS-CBN News
News
News
Special human rights panel created as Marcos underscores need for humane law enforcement
Special human rights panel created as Marcos underscores need for humane law enforcement
Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
|
Human Rights
|
Rodrigo Duterte
|
Presidential Human Rights Commission
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.