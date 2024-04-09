Marcos leads commemoration of Araw ng Kagitingan
News
News
Marcos leads commemoration of Araw ng Kagitingan
Marcos leads commemoration of Araw ng Kagitingan
PPA Pool, Ryan Baldemor
Published Apr 09, 2024 05:16 PM PHT
President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. marches in front of the troops during the 82nd Anniversary of the "Araw ng Kagitingan" or Day of Valor at Mount Samat National Shrine, Municipality of Pilar, Province of Bataan on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.