Boils, scabies, toothache plague thousands of inmates: BJMP
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Boils, scabies, toothache plague thousands of inmates: BJMP
Boils, scabies, toothache plague thousands of inmates: BJMP
David Dizon, ABS-CBN News
Published Apr 09, 2024 01:23 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
bjmp
|
el nino
|
extreme heat
|
scabies
|
toothache
|
hypertension
|
boils
|
anc promo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.