UP Law delivers Philippines' third win in world's largest moot court contest

ADVERTISEMENT

More
News
News
UP Law delivers Philippines' third win in world's largest moot court contest
UP Law delivers Philippines' third win in world's largest moot court contest
Rowegie Abanto, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
moot court
|
UP Law
|
Philip C. Jessup Moot Court Competition
|
ANC promo
|
Jessup 2024
|
Jessup competition
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.