UP Law delivers Philippines' third win in world's largest moot court contest
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
UP Law delivers Philippines' third win in world's largest moot court contest
UP Law delivers Philippines' third win in world's largest moot court contest
Rowegie Abanto, ABS-CBN News
Published Apr 08, 2024 03:49 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
moot court
|
UP Law
|
Philip C. Jessup Moot Court Competition
|
ANC promo
|
Jessup 2024
|
Jessup competition
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.