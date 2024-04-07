Fishers' group seeks BFAR help on 'restrictive' fishing rule
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Fishers' group seeks BFAR help on 'restrictive' fishing rule
Fishers' group seeks BFAR help on 'restrictive' fishing rule
ABS-CBN News
Published Apr 07, 2024 12:34 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ANC promo
|
Manila Bay
|
Pamalakaya
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.