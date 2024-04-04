Palace declares April 10 a regular holiday for Eid’l Fitr
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Palace declares April 10 a regular holiday for Eid’l Fitr
Palace declares April 10 a regular holiday for Eid’l Fitr
ABS-CBN News
Published Apr 04, 2024 06:03 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Ramadan
|
Eid'l Fitr
|
regular holiday
|
Islam
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.