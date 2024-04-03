Senators grill environment officials over existence of commercial establishments in protected areas

ADVERTISEMENT

More
News
News
Senators grill environment officials over existence of commercial establishments in protected areas
Senators grill environment officials over existence of commercial establishments in protected areas
ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
theworldtonight
Read More:
ANC
|
The World Tonight
|
DENR
|
Department of Environment and Natural Resources
|
Senate
|
protected areas
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.