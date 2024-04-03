Popular personalities tend to dominate early surveys for preferred political candidates: analyst

ADVERTISEMENT

More
News
News
Popular personalities tend to dominate early surveys for preferred political candidates: analyst
Popular personalities tend to dominate early surveys for preferred political candidates: analyst
ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
theworldtonight
Read More:
ANC
|
The World Tonight
|
Pulse Asia
|
survey
|
voter preference
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.