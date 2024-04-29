'Literal warm welcome': Poe tells NAIA, Iloilo airport to fix air conditioning

More
ABS-CBN News
News
News
'Literal warm welcome': Poe tells NAIA, Iloilo airport to fix air conditioning
'Literal warm welcome': Poe tells NAIA, Iloilo airport to fix air conditioning
RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Apr 29, 2024 07:26 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
NAIA
|
Iloilo airport
|
ANC promo
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.